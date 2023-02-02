Man walks into police station to report a murder — and confess, Maryland cops say

Just after noon on Feb. 1, a man walked into the Rockville City Police Station and asked to speak with a homicide detective, police say.

The man, a 29-year-old Dennis Morris Hinnant Jr. of Silver Springs, Maryland, told officers that if they went to his home, they would find the body of his wife, 28-year-old Taresha Pendarvis.

Officers did go to Hinnant Jr.’s address to conduct a welfare check and confirmed Hinnant Jr.’s confession.

The officers said when they arrived at the home, they found Pendarvis with trauma to her body, and she was declared dead at the scene.

Hinnant Jr. was moved to Montgomery County Police Headquarters, and officers said he was interviewed by detectives while officers searched his home.

Hinnant Jr. has been charged with first-degree murder and is being held without bond.

