Man walks up and shoots couple dining at Houston aquarium, then turns gun on himself, police say

Police in Texas say a shooting at the Houston Downtown Aquarium on Thursday night left two people dead and a woman injured.

Houston Police Executive Chief Matt Slinkard said at a press briefing that their initial investigation indicated that a man, seated at the bar at the aquarium restaurant, appeared to have walked toward a couple dining on the far end of the bar and shot them.

"This suspect got up, and in a very quick manner, went around the bar to the area where the male and female were together. That suspect at that time immediately started firing rounds," Slinkard said.

Image: The Houston Downtown Aquarium (Raymond Boyd / Getty Images file)

The suspect shot the man and the woman before turning the gun on himself, according to Slinkard. Both men were killed. The woman survived with injuries and is in stable condition.

"We still have a lot of investigation to do," Slinkard said, adding, that "preliminarily, it appears that there was very little, or possibly no interaction at all" between the two groups prior to the shooting.

Houston Police said in an update Friday morning that the motive was "unknown" and that, according to a statement from the female victim, who "had suffered at least one gunshot wound to the leg," the couple were married and did not know the suspect.

HPD has not identified the victims or suspect at this time, a spokesperson told NBC News on Friday.