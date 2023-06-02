Man was in Walmart restroom stall when he saw phone recording him, Alabama cops say

A man using a restroom stall at a north Alabama Walmart discovered he was being secretly recorded, according to police.

It happened Sunday, May 21, at the Walmart Supercenter in north Hartselle, about 70 miles north of Birmingham.

The suspect is a teenager, Hartselle police said in a news release.

“While the victim was in his stall, he noticed that the person who was occupying the stall next to him holding their cellphone under his stall ... pointing at him,” police reported. “The camera application (was) open.”

The victim began yelling at the suspect, who “quickly left,” police said.

Investigators say the victim managed to get a look at the suspect before he left the restroom and was able to give police a description. A man fitting the description was later found at an undisclosed location, police said, and arrested.

The suspect, a 19-year-old from Hartselle, faces a charge of aggravated criminal surveillance. His bond was set at $2,500, police said.

