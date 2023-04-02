Man wanted for 10 years on Waterford child porn charges extradited from Mexico

Apr. 1—State Police on Friday extradited a former East Haddam man from Texas who failed to show up for his court date in Norwich Superior Court in 2012 after being arrested on child pornography and other charges.

State police said Thomas Marcel, 64, was arrested in Juarez, Mexico on March 13 as he went to the United States consulate there to try and renew his U.S. passport. A National Crime Information Center query done by consulate officials revealed he was wanted in Connecticut. He was taken into custody and transferred to the El Paso, Texas police.

Marcel was initially arrested in September of 2008 on charges he solicited sex from an undercover police officer posing as a 13-year-old girl in an internet chat room. Police said Marcel was arrested at the Crystal Mall in Waterford where he had agreed to meet the girl.

Marcel faces felony charges of possession of child pornography, promoting a minor in an obscene performance, risk of injury to a minor and enticing a minor by computer. He also faces two new counts of first-degree failure to appear in court.

He was unable to post his $150,000 bond on Friday and is being held at the Corrigan Correctional Center. He is scheduled to be arraigned Monday in Norwich Superior Court.