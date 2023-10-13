Man wanted in 2 metro counties accused of shooting Bartow K9, remains on the run, deputies say

Authorities are searching for a kidnapping suspect who officials say shot a Bartow County K9.

Deputies are still searching for 30-year-old Geoffry Frank Walker from Floyd County.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The Bartow County Sheriff’s Office said it started around 6:35 p.m. Thursday when uniform patrol and K9 deputies spotted Walker in a 2010 Honda Civic on Hwy 411 near Interstate 75.

Walker had an outstanding warrant through Bartow County following a family violence incident on Wednesday at a Walmart on Market Place Blvd in Cartersville. Floyd County sheriff confirmed that Walker was also wanted for another family violence and obstruction incident earlier that day.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

Authorities said deputies began following Walker, who eventually got out of his car and ran away. Bartow County K9 Athos was released by his handler in an effort to catch Walker.

After K9 Athos was released, multiple gunshots were heard and deputies found K9 Athos injured.

TRENDING STORIES:

K9 Athos was taken to a nearby Animal Hospital, where he was treated for his injury. Deputies did not release his condition, but the Georgia K9 Foundation posted a photo of Athos with his handler.

Authorities continued to search for Walker but did not find him.

Walker is 6 feet, 4 inches tall and weighs 180 pounds. He has short spiked gold bleached hair and was last seen wearing gold/khaki pants, a white shirt and a black and grey jacket.

Anyone with information on Walker’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Bartow County Sheriff’s Office at 770-382-5050.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS: