Man wanted for 2-year-old’s death, considered armed and dangerous, officials say

The West Memphis Police Department (WMPD) has issued a warrant for a man considered to armed and dangerous.

Kylond Jackson, 18, is currently wanted for capital murder, terroristic act, and battery in the first degree in connection with the homicide that occurred on June 17 with a nationwide extradition, a release said.

West Memphis Police officers responded to a shots fired call at 1:13 a.m. in the 700 block of N. 18th on June 17.

While officers were en route, they received information that two shooting victims had arrived at Baptist Crittenden, police said.

One of the victims was 2-year-old Jadaka Jimmerson. who did not survive his injuries. The boy’s mother was also shot, according to West Memphis Mayor Marco McClendon, but is expected to survive.

Jackson also has an active warrant for terroristic threatening and aggravated assault in connection for an incident that occurred on July 4, the release said.

Jackson is considered to be armed and dangerous.

If you see him, contact West Memphis Police and local law enforcement.

