Man wanted in 2002 slaying of Lakewood man still on the run. FBI increases reward

In November 2002, Pierce County authorities said Liban Abdulkadir Sheikh kicked down the door of a Lakewood apartment in the middle of the night and shot a 34-year-old man in the head, then shot and injured the victim’s girlfriend.

The shooter fled the state and was never apprehended.

On Thursday, the FBI said it was still searching for Sheikh, and it was increasing a reward to $20,000 for information leading to his arrest. The reward was previously $2,500.

“If you’re wanted by the FBI, we’re not going to give up,” FBI Seattle field office spokesperson Steve Bernd said.

Sheikh, a Somali national now in his 40s, was charged in 2002 with first-degree murder in the death of Ricky Sinclair and first-degree assault for shooting Sinclair’s girlfriend. He was also charged with first-degree burglary.

The break-in and shooting occurred at about 3:15 a.m. at a second-story apartment in the 7500 block of 146th Street Southwest, according to archive stories from The News Tribune. At the time of the killing, authorities believed Sheikh shot the man at the apartment in the for intervening in a domestic dispute between a friend of Sheikh and the friend’s ex-girlfriend.

A 20-year-old man suspected as an accomplice in the murder was charged with first-degree rendering criminal assistance. That man, Mohamed Hassan Mohamud, was alleged to have broken into the apartment with Sheikh. Bernd said Mohamud was eventually arrested and sent to prison, but he was unsure if it stemmed from this case.

The FBI said Sheikh was living in Seattle and working as a laborer and fisherman in 2002. Bernd said he was later seen in Minneapolis and has ties to Columbus, Ohio; Surrey, in the Canadian province of British Columbia; Amsterdam; Oslo; London; and Somalia.

Bernd said the FBI has a new set of eyes on the decades-old case, and he hopes the increase in reward will generate tips. Anyone with information should contact the FBI’s Seattle Field Office at 206-622-0460 or tips.fbi.gov.