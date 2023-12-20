Man wanted for 2018 sexual assault booked into county jail

Dec. 20—Authorities booked into county jail Monday a man wanted for more than three years on a felony sexual assault warrant.

Michael Lee Storfa Jr., 27, is being held in the Flathead County Detention Center with bail set at $40,000. He is scheduled to appear before Judge Amy Eddy in Flathead County District Court on Jan. 3 for his arraignment.

Prosecutors accused Storfa of sexually assaulting a then-13-year-old in Lawrence Park in 2018, according to court documents. Storfa allegedly gave her alcohol before putting his hands down her pants and touching her genitals.

The victim told investigators during a forensic interview in 2019 that she told Storfa that "she was uncomfortable," court documents said. The pair then went on a drive in Storfa's truck. While stopped at the intersection of Teal and Ruddy Duck drives, Storfa allegedly groped her again.

Prosecutors filed the felony sexual assault charge against Storfa in November 2020. A warrant for his arrest was issued that same month.

Because of the victim's age at the time of the alleged assault as well as the difference in age between her and Storfa, he faces up to life imprisonment in Montana State Prison or between four and 100 years incarceration as well as a fine of up to $50,000.

