Man wanted in 2019 Wilkinsburg murder jailed

A man who was wanted for an October 2019 murder in Wilkinsburg and eluded capture for years has been arrested.

Jeremiah Ligon, 26, was taken into custody in Penn Hills earlier this week, according to a Dec. 21 release from Western Pennsylvania Fugitive Task Force.

Ligon is charged in the shooting death of 22-year-old Majer Rainey. Two other suspects, Herbert Lee Walker III and Kenya Harper, were arrested for the crime, but Ligon remained at large.

Rainey’s family told Channel 11 in October they didn’t think they would ever get closure.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Family seeking justice as murder suspects evade incarceration

According to police, Rainey and two women had just gotten into a car after leaving a Wilkinsburg home on Oct. 20, 2019, when it was shot up. Rainey, who was behind the wheel, tried to flee but crashed before coming to a stop in a yard along Rebecca Avenue. The women were taken to a hospital and survived their injures.

Ligon is in the Allegheny County Jail.

He is charged with criminal homicide, attempted criminal homicide, conspiracy to commit homicide, aggravated assault, and reckless endangerment.

TRENDING NOW:

HOURS AWAY: Major winter storm could have huge impact on holiday travel plans around Pittsburgh Franco Harris’ family releases statement following his death Pittsburgh Area School and Business Closings VIDEO: How to protect your home from frozen pipes as temperatures start to drop DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts