Man wanted in 2020 Fort Worth homicide arrested at U.S.-Mexico border in El Paso, CBP says

A man who was wanted in a 2020 fatal shooting in Fort Worth was arrested at a U.S.-Mexico port of entry in El Paso, U.S. Customs and Border Protection said in a news release.

According to CBP, 47-year-old Jesus Javier Rios entered the U.S. using a fake name on Sept. 26, when he presented authorities with a Texas identification card at the Paso Del Norte port of entry.

CBP officers believed Rios was making “a false claim” of U.S. citizenship and escorted him to the secondary exam area for further processing, the release said.

It was determined Rios was not the cardholder, but was a suspect being sought in Fort Worth on an outstanding homicide charge.

According to an arrest warrant affidavit obtained by the Star-Telegram, Fort Worth police alleged that Rios fatally shot 34-year-old Fernando Mendoza in the face in February 2020. Mendoza was walking with his girlfriend in the 2400 block of Roosevelt Avenue that evening when Rios drove up to the couple and yelled at them, the warrant stated.

According to the Mendoza’s girlfriend, neither of them knew Rios.

An argument ensued between Mendoza and Rios, leading to Rios parking his vehicle and exiting the SUV with a gun, the arrest warrant said.

Rios pointed the gun at Mendoza’s face and said, “just because” when he pulled the trigger, Mendoza’s girlfriend told police.

Mendoza was taken to a hospital in critical condition and died four days later, according to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office.

A woman who said she was dating Rios told police that they were on their way to Mexico after the shooting. Police later found the SUV Rios was driving at the time of the shooting, a .45-caliber handgun and several shell casings and bullets at Rios’ girlfriend’s house. Police said they also reviewed surveillance cameras from the shooting scene and identified his SUV.

Rios was taken into custody last week and turned over to the El Paso Police Department, the release said. He was booked into the El Paso County jail to await extradition.