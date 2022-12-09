Man wanted in 2021 crash that killed Rockford East High School student is in custody

East High School student Mason Hada, 16, of Rockford, was killed in an Aug. 26, 2021, traffic crash on Broadway. A beloved son and brother, Hada was a football player and wrestler who enjoyed fishing, riding dirt bikes and playing basketball.

The search for a 19-year-old Rockford man wanted on charges of reckless homicide and aggravated driving under the influence involving death of an East High School student is over.

According to Rockford Police, Deahri Steele was taken into custody on Thursday in Detroit, Michigan, by the United States Marshals Service Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force.

Police had been looking for Steele since December 2021.

The crash took place about 5:20 p.m. Aug. 26, 2021, near the intersection of Broadway and 24th Street in Rockford. Two vehicles were involved: a red Chevy Cruze and a black Chrysler 300.

The driver of the Chevy Cruze, Mason Hada, 16, was pronounced deceased at the scene. The driver of the Chrysler 300, Deahri Steele, then 18, was transported to a local hospital for his injuries.

When charges against Steele were authorized in December 2021, police did not know where Steele was.

Court documents state Steele was driving 96 mph down Broadway seconds before the crash. The speed limit on Broadway at 24th Street is 35 mph.

The Rockford Police Department released news of the arrest Thursday night along with the following statement from Mason Hada's dad, LeRoy Hada:

“First and foremost, we would like to thank the Rockford Police Department, the other agencies, and our community, for helping our family get some sort of closure for the horrible death of ourson, Mason Edward Hada. Losing Mason changed all of our lives in a miserable way. We all have been extremely patient the last 16 months waiting for the day Mason got the justice he deserves and that day has finally come.

"Again, thank you to everybody involved who helped catch this man, who can now finally be held accountable for what he’s done. God bless you all."

