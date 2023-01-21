Man wanted in 2021 shooting arrested in Vance County

Jan. 20—HENDERSON — Vance County Sheriff's Office deputies helped Raleigh police arrest a man this week in connection with a homicide that happened nearly two years ago.

Dontavion H. Miller, 22, is now in the Wake County Jail and is being held without bond. He faces a charge of first-degree murder. Reports in WRAL and other Raleigh media outlets say he's charged in connection with the Feb. 25, 2021, shooting of Steve Alphonso Martin, 38.

Vance County Sheriff Curtis Brame said Miller "had been avoiding apprehension" in the years since the shooting. He declined to elaborate, and a Raleigh police spokeswoman couldn't be reached for comment.

Authorities on Wednesday found him at 149 Foxfire Drive, which is in a neighborhood of mobile homes in rural Vance County east of Henderson.

Brame said Miller and another man, Demetri Lucas, 25, tried to flee in a stolen Porsche SUV. Officers were able to capture them "without incident," and Lucas has since been charged with possession of a stolen vehicle. He was held in the Vance County Jail pending a $20,000 secured bond.

The Porsche had been reported stolen two weeks ago in Holly Springs, a town in southwestern Wake County, Brame said.

The arrests prompted deputies to get a search warrant for 149 Foxfire Drive. There they eventually seized "a large amount of marijuana," several firearms and accessories, ammunition, phony state IDs and Social Security cards, cellphones and cash.

One of the firearms "had been modified to a fully automatic weapon," Brame said.

The investigation continues and Brame asks anyone with information about the case to call the sheriff's office at 252-738-2200.

N.C. Department of Adult Correction records show that Miller is a felon who was convicted in Wake County of second-degree burglary in 2017. He served seven months in prison in 2017 and 2018, was paroled, violated the terms of his probation and went back to prison for almost three months in late 2018 and early 2019.

Contact Ray Gronberg at rgronberg@hendersondispatch.com or by phone at 252-436-2850.