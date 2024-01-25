Man wanted in 2022 church robbery shot and killed by police
Shamar Legget was wanted for his connection in the 2022 robbery of Bishop Whitehead, law enforcement sources say.
Everyone has their go-to remedy for the common cold. Here, experts explain which ones are helpful and which ones may not stop the sniffles.
Aurora Innovation, the autonomous vehicle technology company aiming to launch a "driverless" self-driving trucks business by the end of 2024, laid off dozens of workers this month, according to sources familiar with the action. The Pittsburgh-based company, which also has facilities in California, Colorado, Texas and Montana, has since confirmed that about 3% of its workforce was laid off in the beginning of the year, following an organizational review. Aurora employed about 1,800 workers as of the end of 2023, according to the company.
As new European tech regulations are set to take effect in the coming weeks, Apple is preparing for a future where it will be required to allow users to download apps from sources outside of its App Store.
Smith Entertainment Group CEO Ryan Smith bought the Jazz in 2020.
Check out these elusive deals I found on Safavieh, Loloi, NuLoom and more — save up to 80%.
"Listeners and viewers are more primed than ever for nostalgic content."
The success stories of visionary executives with outsized voting power can suddenly turn on themselves.
With movie run times exceeding three hours, could intermissions have a place in modern-day cinema?
Businesses are moving faster than ever to use generative AI and bring it to both their employees and users. Moving fast and security don't always go hand-in-hand, though, so it's only now that many businesses are waking up to the potential security concerns related to using generative AI. Israel-based Prompt Security wants to help organizations ensure that their employees aren't leaking data to GenAI tools -- including those not officially endorsed by the company's IT teams (think "shadow AI") -- while also helping them secure their own customer-facing GenAI-enabled application.
Netflix reported fourth quarter earnings after the bell on Tuesday.
This countertop oven is absolutely stunning, with an extra-large basket to boot, but the price is hard to swallow.
'It feels like you are being held and cuddled,' wrote a five-star fan. Don't sleep on this 25%-off discount.
Bass has worked with the local cat rescue and adoption group in the past.
Silverfort, the Israeli/U.S. startup, takes an all-in view when it comes to identity security in an organization. All that has caught the eye of investors, and now, Silverfort has raised $116 million to expand at a what reliable sources tell me is "around" a $1 billion valuation. "We believe we can actually be that focused identity security layer that covers all the silos," CEO and co-founder Hed Kovetz said in an interview.
Silicon Valley venture capital juggernaut Sequoia is backing a fledgling Danish startup to build a next-gen software composition analysis (SCA) tool, one that promises to help companies filter through the noise and identify vulnerabilities that are a genuine threat. For context, most software contains at least some open source components, many of which are out-of-date and irregularly -- if at all -- maintained. This has led to all manner of security flaws, such as Log4Shell which impacted the open source Java logging framework Log4j and led to breaches impacting high-profile organisations such as a U.S. Federal agency which failed to patch the bug.
Qdrant, the company behind the eponymous open source vector database, has raised $28 million in a Series A round of funding led by Spark Capital. Founded in 2021, Berlin-based Qdrant is seeking to capitalize on the burgeoning AI revolution, targeting developers with an open source vector search engine and database -- an integral part of generative AI, which requires relationships be drawn between unstructured data (e.g. As per Gartner data, unstructured data makes up around 90% of all new enterprise data, and is growing three times faster than its structured counterpart.
Roland has unveiled a follow-up to the Bridge Cast called Bridge Cast X that adds video support on top of all its predecessor's audio-focused features.
TikTok is one of the latest companies to be hit by layoffs sweeping across tech industry over the past year.
Dave Heeke hired a new football coach just last week after Jedd Fisch opted to leave for the open Washington Job.
Save $250 on this showstopper, which comes with a slew of awesome features such as Fire TV and Alexa.