Man wanted in 2023 Lacombe fatal shooting case arrested

ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. (WGNO) — An Abita Springs man wanted in connection with a 2023 fatal shooting in Lacombe was arrested on Wednesday, Feb. 28.

STPSO officials said the U.S. Marshals Task Force responded to a home in Kentwood after STPSO detectives received information that a suspect wanted in connection with a Lacombe fatal shooting investigation may have been staying there.

The U.S. Marshals Task Force then went to the home and found the suspect, identified by the STPSO as 25-year-old Marrio Haynes Jr., and his girlfriend, identified by the STPSO as 21-year-old Megan Coleman.

According to the STPSO, “Haynes and Coleman were involved in a fatal shooting which occurred December 26, 2023, outside a Lacombe-area gas station.”

On Dec. 26, 2023, STPSO deputies said Coleman was arrested in connection with the fatal shooting, and a warrant was issued for Haynes’ arrest on a charge of second-degree murder.

On Wednesday, Haynes and Coleman, who was out on bond, were taken into custody.

Haynes was booked into the Tangipahoa Parish Jail as a fugitive.

Coleman was booked into the Tangipahoa Parish Jail and faces an additional charge of accessory after the fact.

