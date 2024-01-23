Man wanted in 2023 murder of Pittsburgh father arrested in Georgia

A man accused of shooting and killing a Pittsburgh father of three was arrested in Atalanta, Georgia on Thursday, the Allegheny County District Attorney’s Office announced Tuesday.

An arrest warrant was issued for Medford Taylor in Septemeber, about two and a half months after the murder of 33-year-old Dashawn Rankin.

Previous coverage >>> Father of 3 shot, killed while riding bike on North Side remembered as fun, loving guy

Rankin was shot and killed while riding his bike on Pittsburgh’s North Side along Federal Street around 7 a.m. on June 25. Police said Rankin had a brief exchange with Taylor before Rankin rode off on his bike. He was then shot in the back.

The DA’s office said surveillance cameras in the area captured the suspect and victim several minutes before, during and after the shooting.

Previous coverage >>> Family, friends release balloons in honor of North Side father shot, killed while riding his bike

Taylor is in the process of being extradited to Pittsburgh.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

Pittsburgh school, business closings and delays Multiple departments respond to three-alarm house fire in Bethel Park Man in critical condition after being attacked, hit with metal in Butler County; suspect in custody VIDEO: ‘He didn’t even slow down’: Beltzhoover neighbors watch car barrel through 2 poles, house DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts