Man wanted in 4 metro Atlanta counties arrested for running illegal chop shop

A man wanted in Habersham, Hall and Elbert counties is now in custody in Gwinnett county.

Last month, Habersham County deputies reached out to deputies in Hall County about a motorcycle driver who sped off from an attempted traffic stop on Hwy. 365. They had identified the suspect as Henry Parker Whitley, 30, and said they believed he was at a home on Tribble Gap Road just inside Hall County near the Habersham County line.

When deputies responded to the scene, Whitley was able to get away.

Deputies were able to find an illegal chop shop on Whitley’s property. They say he had stolen several vehicles, including a U-Haul truck, a Kubota tractor, a Bobcat excavator and several other utility trailers.

They also found 1.5 pounds of crystal meth, 17 grams of heroin, drug paraphernalia, three rifles, a large amount of ammo and $55,855 in cash.

Whitley was arrested in Gwinnett County last week on charges of meth trafficking, possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of a crime, receipt, possession of transfer of a firearm and driving with a suspended license.

None of those charges are related to the alleged chop shop found in Hall County.

According to Gwinnett County jail records, Whitley is being held for Hall County, Habersham County, Elbert County and the GAPP.

It’s unclear what other charges Whitley may face in Elbert County.

