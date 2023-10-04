Man wanted in 6 Georgia counties arrested after chase with child inside car, deputies say

A man wanted in six Georgia counties and one Alabama county was arrested last week, according to the Newton County Sheriff’s Office.

Newton County deputies arrested 33-year-old Wardell McClendon on Sept. 28 after a chase.

At around 4:20 p.m., Newton deputies received a hit on a car heading north on Highway 162 in Covington.

Deputies then pulled McClendon over and attempted to speak with him, but they said he remained noncompliant. McClendon then put the truck in reverse, making an attempt to hit the patrol car, according to deputies.

The truck crossed the county line into Jasper County during the chase with the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office joining it.

McClendon then allegedly made an attempt to hit one of the deputies head-on.

Jasper County deputies then put stop sticks on the road to try and stop McClendon. The sticks deflated his car’s tires, but deputies said he continued to speed away.

Eventually, deputies used a PIT maneuver to end the chase near Forsyth Street in Monticello.

McClendon was charged with a suspended license, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers, passing on solid yellow line, criminal use of an article with altered ID mark, use of license plate to misrepresent identity of vehicle, improper lane usage, further limitations on driving on left of center of road, disobeying a traffic control device, no seat belts, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, speeding, reckless driving and no proof of insurance.

At the time of the pursuit, Newton County deputies were unaware there was a child in the car. As a result, McClendon was charged with cruelty to children.

McClendon was also wanted out of Stephen County, Coweta County, Henry County, Houston County, Franklin County, Troup County and Russell County, Al.

The charges in these counties range from fraud to concealing the identity of a person, according to deputies.

