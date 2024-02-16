Man wanted for aggravated assault in Augusta; considered 'armed and dangerous'

Xavier Jamal Ray, 21, is wanted in connection to an aggravated assault Thursday in Augusta.

The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is searching for a man wanted in connection to an aggravated assault Thursday on the 400 block of Carmell Circle in Augusta.

Xavier Jamal Ray, 21, is a 6-foot Black man weighing 140 pounds, according to a news release from the sheriff's office. He has long, brown hair, facial hair and brown eyes.

Ray is considered "armed and dangerous," according to the release.

Anyone in contact with Ray or anyone who can provide information as to his whereabouts is asked to contact Inv. Joshua Evans or any on-call investigator at the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at 706-821-1085 or 706-821-1020.

