Man wanted for allegedly assaulting pregnant woman

Jul. 2—MANKATO — A convicted murderer is accused of assaulting and threatening a pregnant Mankato woman he knows.

Authorities are looking for James Selvie, 42, whose legal residence is Chicago but whose current whereabouts are unknown after spending time in the Mankato area.

A woman who is five months pregnant told police Selvie choked her and hit her multiple times in the head and shoulders early Wednesday morning in her Mankato home. He then threatened to hit her with a handgun he had in his possession, according to a court complaint.

Selvie is charged in Blue Earth County with felony counts of assault and threats and with gross misdemeanor violating a no contact order.

Selvie is not supposed to have any contact with the woman after he was charged with allegedly threatening to shoot her in the head last month. He is not allowed to have a gun due to a homicide conviction in Illinois.