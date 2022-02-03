Man wanted for allegedly entering Farmington house with gun, robbing man at gunpoint

Joshua Kellogg, Farmington Daily Times
·2 min read

FARMINGTON — A Roswell man is accused of multiple violent felonies for allegedly forcing his way into a Farmington residence armed with a handgun, robbing a man at gunpoint and threatening to shoot a woman.

Isaiah Gomez, 20, is accused of second-degree felony counts of aggravated burglary and armed robbery along with two fourth-degree felony counts of aggravated assault and a misdemeanor count of battery, according to the criminal complaint.

Gomez’s arrest warrant was still active on the morning of Feb. 3 and he was not booked into the San Juan County Adult Detention Center.

The Farmington Police Department was dispatched around 1:51 a.m. on Jan. 29 to the 2500 block of Oriole Avenue on reports of an armed subject, according to the arrest warrant affidavit.

More: Farmington Police Department statistics show a decline in calls and crimes for 2021

An officer spoke to a woman and man inside the residence.

The woman said Gomez knocked on the door and, when she opened the door, Gomez was holding a silver handgun.

The man described the weapon as a silver handgun with green sights and an extended magazine.

Gomez allegedly forced his way into the residence while holding the firearm about a foot away from the woman’s face.

The defendant threatened the man with the handgun then “cocked” the firearm and held it up to the man’s face, according to court documents.

The man said Gomez threatened to shoot him as he stole the man’s silver neck chain valued at $90 and Bluetooth headphones valued at $250.

More: Farmington police accuse homicide suspect of burglarizing vehicles before fatal Saturday shooting

Gomez allegedly hit the woman with a jug of orange juice and pushed her into a bedroom before he fled the scene.

Police were unable to locate Gomez after the incident.

The man also said he fought Gomez about six months earlier when Gomez pulled a knife on him, according to court documents.

Joshua Kellogg covers breaking news for The Daily Times. He can be reached at 505-564-4627 or via email at jkellogg@daily-times.com.

Support local journalism with a digital subscription: http://bit.ly/2I6TU0e

This article originally appeared on Farmington Daily Times: Suspect accused of entering Farmington home, robbing a man at gunpoint

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • UFC targets Jamall Emmers, Daniel Pineda for May 14 showdown

    Two featherweight finishers have agreed to fight.

  • Cannabis companies pivot to debt to raise capital as stock prices lag

    Cannabis companies have been raising debt instead of issuing stock with Columbia Care and Trulieve as the latest examples.

  • Man arrested in shooting while trying to recover friend's stolen motorcycle in Phoenix

    Cole Lane Versteegh, 27, told Phoenix police he shot a man in self defense, court records state.

  • The Truth About So-Called Black Mold

    Black mold, a.k.a. Stachybotrys chartarum, can be dangerous. Here's how to get rid of black mold in your home, including removing it from ceilings, walls, showers, air vents, wood and more.

  • NASCAR races at the LA Coliseum this weekend. Here’s everything you need to know

    Next Gen cars will debut at a purpose-built short track inside the Coliseum for NASCAR’s Clash exhibition race this weekend.

  • U.S. workers quit at near record rates

    Gabby Ianniello didn't have a job lined up when she quit her job in real estate development early last year, wanting more time with family and looking to avoid burnout.She moved back in with her parents on Long Island, and now she produces a podcast and website called the Corporate Quitter. She says she has no regrets. "Absolutely not. Best decision ever. There are times where things are stressful and challenging, but I've dealt with more stressful things on my corporate job when I was there. So, there's nothing I can't handle.” And Ianniello has plenty of company. Nearly 4 million Americans on average quit their jobs each month last year, an unprecedented wave of workplace turnover as the economy emerged from the pandemic-induced recession.Job openings are near historically high levels as companies seek to rebuild staff or pivot in response to changes in consumer demand... As of December, there were nearly two openings for every unemployed person, according to the Labor Department.That means that many workers are finding themselves with options - and taking them. Nick Bunker is head of research at job listings website Indeed."What we continue to see is near-historic levels of people leaving their jobs. But what seems to be happening is that people are leaving their old jobs and starting new jobs. As part of the reason why we've seen such strong wage gains in 2021, was that people are getting new jobs at higher wages, which is powering wage growth higher and higher." That’s leading some economists to say the trend dubbed the "Great Resignation" is more of a great reshuffling as people move into jobs with better pay, more flexibility or to try something new.Gianfranco Sorrentino, the owner of three Italian restaurants in Manhattan, is experiencing that firsthand. He bumped up the pay but says he’s still struggling to fill jobs. "We've been increasing our minimum wage. The minimum wage in New York should be $15 an hour. We pay $18 an hour for the first jobs, like a porter and dishwasher. We increased all the salary of our management, and we increased that about 15 - 20 percent… // But still, these benefits, they didn't help at all. I mean, we didn't see any increase in the demand of (for) job(s)." Not all people who quit are moving to better jobs. Economists say some people are struggling to work because of ongoing disruptions with childcare, and others have had to quit because they don't have paid sick time. Still others are rethinking what they do and how they spend their time.For Gabby Ianniello, overcoming her fear was the hardest part. “The thing was, I was so fearful of quitting, right? Because of the money, because of the judgment, because of all those things. But what I recognized was that if I continued to go down the path that I was currently going on, not only would I end up in the same shoes of my higher ups, which some of the people I was look looking up to, I wasn't really aspiring to be, like they weren't presenting the characteristics or the lifestyle that I wanted, but it just dawned on me. We live on this world, this Earth, for about anywhere from 60 to a hundred years, depending on how we take care of ourselves. And so I'd rather spend two or three years kind of struggling, right? Maybe being a little broke while I find that business, while I find that new venture, because then I'm giving myself the opportunity to kind of do what it is that lights me up for the rest of my life."

  • A 78-year-old man was picking up meds at a Florida CVS. His errand is now a murder case

    Uken Cummings was doing what many people do every day. The 78-year-old Orlando man was picking up his prescriptions at a local CVS and heading back to his car in the parking lot.

  • Prosecutors want parents of accused Michigan school shooter to halt romantic gestures in court

    Prosecutors asked a judge to bar the parents of the accused Michigan school shooter from making romantic gestures toward each other in court, saying they're

  • Georgia Man Gets 65 Years For Shooting Wife Seven Times After She Asked For Divorce

    A Georgia man was sentenced to 65 years in prison for the shooting his then-estranged wife seven times after she told him that their marriage was beyond repair and asked for a divorce. Cherokee Superior Court Judge David Cannon, Jr., sentenced Ronald Richard Goss, 57, on Tuesday after he pleaded guilty to the attempted murder of his now ex-wife Tina Davis on Feb.11, 2018 in Ball Ground, Georgia. Goss also pleaded guilty to home invasion, attempted arson, possession of a firearm during the commis

  • Southwest Illinois man charged with 2 hunting violations. Police say he’s done much more.

    Conservation police cited the man with 13 total violations in Perry County.

  • Ex-North East teacher's aide gets 6 to 23 months for having sexual relationship with boy

    "I am so unbelievably sorry," 46-year-old Alicia A. Gates said before she was ordered to the Erie County Prison for six to 23 months.

  • Centre County couple made, sold moonshine for more than 30 years, investigators say

    The couple told an investigator they couldn’t produce enough moonshine to keep up with demand.

  • Teen convicted of Fox River Mall shooting sentenced to 40 years in prison

    Dezman Ellis, 18, was charged in connection with the shooting, which happened about 3:30 p.m. Jan. 31, 2021, near the food court inside the Fox River Mall and led to the death of Jovanni Frausto, a 19-year-old from Neenah.

  • Stolen Shelby Cobra Recovered In California

    Well, parts of it were recovered…

  • 3 San Ramon Robbery Suspects Arrested In Fremont After I-680 Chase

    Three robbery suspects were arrested following a police chase in Fremont and a fourth was still at large, police said Tuesday.

  • Canton babysitter convicted of raping neighbor's child loses court appeal

    The 5th District Court of Appeals upheld the rape conviction of a 34-year-old Canton area babysitter, Jamie Allen.

  • As Miami-Dade observes Arthur McDuffie Day, we must never forget what happened to him | Editorial

    On Feb. 2, at the start of Black History Month, Miami-Dade also observes Arthur McDuffie Day.

  • Police Warn Of Chilean Gang Burglarizing Atherton Mansions

    A South American gang behind a crime spree that stretches from Northern to Southern California, is targeting homes in Atherton. Maria Cid Medina reports police warn homeowners to be on high alert.

  • Woman caught on camera stealing cigarettes from Phoenix QuikTrip

    Police are asking for the public's help in identifying a woman who went behind the counter at a Phoenix QuikTrip and stole several packs of cigarettes. Police say the incident happened on Jan. 24 near 21st Avenue and Glendale. Anyone with information is asked to call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.

  • Elizabeth Lyn Vargas, Former ‘RHOC’ Castmember, Held Captive In Her Own Home By Armed Assailant

    Onetime Real Housewives of Orange County cast member Elizabeth Lyn Vargas was identified as the person held captive for hours in her own home by a 33-year-old felon who, according to Newport Beach police, was “actively threatening the life of the victim.” Ryan Matthew Geraghty of Los Angeles was being held without bail on suspicion […]