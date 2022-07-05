Man wanted for allegedly exposing himself in front of mother with children, others in Greater Toronto

Police are searching for the man who allegedly exposed himself to various strangers, including a mother and her children, in four separate incidents in Richmond Hill, Canada, over the weekend.

The first incident occurred on Saturday when the man approached the mother and her two young children at Alias Grace Park at around 10:25 a.m. and then exposed himself by pulling down his pants, the York Regional Police said in a press release on Monday.

The unidentified man was described as a 5-foot-7-inch, 170-pound Asian man in his 20s to 30s wearing a white T-shirt, shorts, white shoes and a black backpack. A picture has also been released to help the authorities identify the culprit.

On Sunday, the York Regional Police received three more reports about similar indecent acts that occurred around Valmont Avenue and Waterstone Street. The description of the suspect involved in these incidents matches that of the first incident.

More from NextShark: South Korean diplomat has his nose broken by 'unprovoked' punch in NYC

Anyone who may have information is urged to contact the York Regional Police No. 2 District Criminal Investigations Bureau at 1-866-876-5423, ext. 7241, or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

Featured Image via York Regional Police

More from NextShark: Chinese Canadian activist criticizes release of his attacker with no jail time: 'This isn't justice'

Enjoy this content? Read more from NextShark!

Chinatown dance troupe member allegedly attacked on his way to opening night performance of play

88-year-old Asian woman held at gunpoint in San Francisco home invasion robbery