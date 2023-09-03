Man wanted for allegedly pointing cell phone in child’s bathroom stall in Long Beach

Police are searching for a man who allegedly pointed a cell phone into a Long Beach bathroom stall while a child was inside.

The incident was reported Friday at The Pike Outlets shopping center on South Pine Avenue around 2:30 p.m., according to Long Beach police.

The boy was using a public restroom when he allegedly saw the suspect pointing a cell phone into his stall.

He immediately told a family member what had happened and the incident was reported to the police.

The suspect fled the shopping center before authorities could arrive. His image was captured on surveillance camera and authorities are asking for the public’s help to identify him.

He is described as a Hispanic man with dark hair. He was last seen wearing a black shirt, black shorts and black and white Nike shoes.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect is asked to call Long Beach Police at 562-435-6711.

