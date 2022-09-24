Man wanted for allegedly stealing wheelchair worth thousands of dollars in Manchester

Authorities are searching for a man accused of swiping a motorized wheelchair earlier this month.

Manchester Police issued a warrant for the arrest of 22-year-old Devyn Smith-Gutierrez in connection with the theft.

Police say on September 4th, officers responded to the area of Cedar and Pine Street where a victim reported their motorized wheelchair had been taken. The wheelchair is worth approximately $8,000, according to law enforcement officials.

Anyone with information regarding Smith-Guitierrez’s whereabouts is asked to call police.

