Man wanted for allegedly threatening to kill Orange County judge
A former Orange County resident who allegedly threatened to kill a sitting judge was charged by federal authorities, according to court documents.
A former Orange County resident who allegedly threatened to kill a sitting judge was charged by federal authorities, according to court documents.
Williamson returned to action Tuesday in a Pelicans preseason game after missing most of last season and all of the season before.
UFC 294 will have a different lightweight title bout than planned.
The celeb's skin-care secret helps reduce the appearance of fine lines, scars and stretch marks.
Mojave, California-based Evolution Space has a new deal with NASA to begin building a solid propulsion center and solid rocket motor testing at the agency’s Stennis Space Center, which will see former facilities repurposed into Evolution’s “Space Propulsion Center.” Evolution plans on repurposing former facilities that were part of the Mississippi Army Ammunition Plant, which was the first and only ammunition plant built by the Army in the decades after the Korean War. This will be the first time NASA Stennis has hosted solid rocket motor development.
Teresa Weatherspoon spent the last four seasons as an assistant with the New Orleans Pelicans.
Special counsel Jack Smith’s team submits a filing saying former President Donald Trump’s lawyers used “distorted and exaggerated” claims in their motion to delay the classified documents trial until after the 2024 election. In Trump’s financial fraud civil trial, debate continues to rage over a tax appraiser’s valuation of Mar-a-Lago.
The SEC is reportedly looking into how Twitter (now X) a security issue in 2018 that led to users' personal information being exposed. The agency is looking into whether executives at the time managed the situation appropriately.
Retton is reportedly not able to breathe on her own.
Caroline Ellison, the ex-CEO of Alameda Research, took the stand as the fifth witness for the prosecution in Sam Bankman-Fried’s six-week trial, claiming that the former FTX CEO directed her to commit fraud and money laundering crimes. Ellison added that while she ran Alameda, she took several billion dollars from customers to invest in other projects and repay debts to lenders through an “essentially unlimited line of credit.” Alameda took $14 billion in total from customers, but “some we were able to pay back,” Ellison testified.
Google has successfully convinced a California federal judge that it did not infringe on Sonos' multi-room audio patents.
The Google Pixel 7a is now available for just $399 this Amazon Prime Day.
Is making the minimum payment on your credit card a good idea? Here's how it could end up costing you later.
Weeks after upsetting developers with a proposed runtime fee, only to quickly backtrack on the idea, Unity announced today that CEO John Riccitiello was stepping down from his multiple roles as president, CEO and board chair, going from having a ton of responsibility to having a lot of time on his hands. In a surprise move, the company turned to a seasoned enterprise executive, announcing that former Red Hat CEO Jim Whitehurst would be taking over the role for now. Whitehurst is a placeholder while the company searches for a permanent replacement, according to the company.
Braid, a four-year-old startup that aimed to make shared wallets more mainstream among consumers, has shut down. Founded in January 2019 by Amanda Peyton and Todd Berman (who left in 2020), San Francisco-based Braid set out to offer friends and family an FDIC-insured, multi-user account that was designed to make it easy “to pool, manage and spend money together.” Braid raised a total of $10 million in funding “over multiple rounds” from Index Ventures, Accel and others, according to Peyton’s LinkedIn page.
Chandler Jones and others have claimed Aaron Hernandez was murdered. Hernandez's attorney says "that's not what the evidence showed me."
Last night, California Governor Gavin Newsom signed into law Senate Bill 54, which will require venture capital firms in the state to annually report the diversity of the founders they are backing. This is the United States’ first piece of legislation that aims to increase diversity within the venture capital landscape. Once the law goes into effect, any venture capital firm operating in the state (that includes VC firms headquartered in California, have operations in the state, have invested in companies that operate in or are based in the state, or have received investments from California residents) must report, for example, the race of the people they back, as well as their disability status and sexual orientation.
Five thoughts on the 2024 Rolls-Royce Spectre EV coupe, which is a rich car with posh interior features and electric power.
Once again, the Vikings had an unsatisfying loss.
Fantasy basketball analyst Dan Titus reveals his category-league draft rankings for 2023-24!
It's the designer lipstick with a drugstore price tag.