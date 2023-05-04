Man wanted in Allegheny, Westmoreland captured in Turtle Creek, sheriff says

The Westmoreland County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of a man who was wanted in Westmoreland and Allegheny counties on multiple charges.

Cory Sober was found in a house in Turtle Creek Tuesday, according to Sheriff James Albert.

Sober, who is facing charges including burglary and robbery, allegedly assaulted a man with brass knuckles and kicked him down stairs, according to the sheriff, and neglected two dogs in his care.

On Jan. 3, Lower Burrell police initiated a traffic stop on him, but he jumped from the vehicle and got away.

Albert said deputies tracked Sober to the house in Turtle Creek. He initially tried to flee, then retreated. He was eventually found hiding behind a furnace.

Sober was arrested and placed in the Westmoreland County Jail, according to Albert.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

Local school board member resigns, accused of inappropriate sexual relationship with teenage girl Young woman reported missing out of Hempfield Township charged after incident deemed hoax Senior housing facility in Homewood infested with bed bugs, residents say Pittsburgh area Jenny Craig locations shut down after company-wide closure DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts