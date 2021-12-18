Man wanted in Amesbury shooting and robbery arraigned

Dec. 17—AMESBURY — A Boston man believed by authorities to be one of two gunmen who broke into a Mill Street apartment and shot a resident last month was ordered held without bail following his arraignment Friday in Newburyport District Court. The suspect, John Conway, 51, of Dorchester, is charged with aggravated breaking and entering/person in fear, aggravated assault and battery with serious boldly injury, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, mayhem, larceny from a building, armed robbery and home invasion.

Conway will remain behind bars until at least Dec. 27 when a detention hearing takes place. That court session, also called a dangerousness hearing, is to determine whether he poses too great a risk to be afforded bail while awaiting trail.

According to court records, Conway and another man kicked in the door of convicted drug dealer Robert Coote's apartment on Nov. 15, after staking it out from their rented car. Police say one of the gunmen shot Coote in the right knee before they made off with a floor safe in the apartment. Coote was transported to Portsmouth Regional Hospital where he was treated and released days later.

Conway and the other man then fled on foot where they were seen by a neighbor getting into a Toyota sedan and driving away. That car was caught on an area video camera as it drove around the Mill Street boarding house and parked in a nearby lot just prior to the home invasion.

While in the apartment, Amesbury police found in plain sight a large amount of marijuana and a digital scale with white powder on it, according to Officer Scott Peters' report.

Over the years, Coote has had several run-ins with law enforcement and has served jail time for dealing drugs and other offenses, according to Newburyport District Court records.

Another resident of the Mill Street boarding house saw the two men enter the building and walk into the common kitchen area on the first floor. The witness described them as being between 35 and 40 years old and one of them chatting about the weather. Another witness saw the two men run out of the building a few minutes later after hearing a "couple of loud bangs," Amesbury police Detective Ray Landry wrote in his report.

The property manager told police the two men's arrival and departure were caught on video camera and he gave investigators a copy of the footage.

At the hospital, Coote told Sgt. David Noyes he did not know the two men who broke into his apartment armed with handguns.

"Mr. Coote told Sgt. Noyes that when the men were leaving he had words with him and this is when one of the men shot him in the knee," Landry wrote in his report.

Later that day, Landry posted the video on a statewide police network looking for help in identifying the two gunmen.

Within a few days, a Boston Police Department officer told Landry that one of the men was Conway and that she had arrested him in 2015 for soliciting a prostitute and was known as a "B&E guy who does drug rips," Landry wrote in his report. Another Boston police officer confirmed Conway as one of the men in the video.

Landry also received word from an anonymous caller that the other man in the video had bragged to someone that "he shot the kid in the leg twice, got drugs, money and a safe," according to the detective's report.

On Nov. 22, Detective Matthew Cunningham showed photos of Conway and the other suspect to a witness and Coote. Both of them verified Conway as one of the two men.

According to court records, Conway has an extensive criminal record with the Boston police, with several encounters over the years including multiple arrests.

A day later, Landry received a call from someone who said Conway was in Nashua, New Hampshire — a fact confirmed by speaking to a Nashua police officer. Based on his investigations, Landry issued a warrant for Conway's arrest.

Amesbury police Chief Craig Bailey said Conway was arrested on the warrant in New Hampshire and after a hearing, was returned to Massachusetts for arraignment.

Bailey went on to say his officers issued an arrest warrant for the other armed invader and believe he is the one who shot Coote.

"They were phenomenal," Bailey said of his detectives and officers who conducted an "exhausting effort" over many days and three states.

Dave Rogers is a reporter with the Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.