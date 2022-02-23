Man wanted in armed kidnapping dies after jumping into lake while running from police

A man on the run after allegedly participating in a kidnapping and robbery of two minors at gunpoint died Wednesday as he ran from police in Tamarac and into a lake.

Shortly before 7 p.m. Feb. 13, two minors were pulled into two cars at gunpoint where they were beaten and robbed by a group of people in the 2000 block of Northwest 14th Avenue in Fort Lauderdale, according to Fort Lauderdale Police.

Investigators identified one of the suspects and tracked him Wednesday to 10775 W. Clairmont Circle in Tamarac.

As he fled from police and U.S. Marshals Task Force officials, the man jumped into a lake in the residential complex. An attempt to follow the man in the water ended because “conditions were not safe,” police said.

Divers from several agencies found the man in the water and tried to rescue him. Tamarac Fire Rescue took the man to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The man’s identity was not released. A death investigation by the Broward Sheriff’s Office is underway.