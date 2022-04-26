Man wanted for armed robbery at Lacey ATM

Lacey police are looking for a man who committed an armed robbery at an ATM Monday.

On Monday at about 9:10 a.m., police were called to the Umpqua Bank ATM on Sleater-Kinney Road Southeast where a man had approached the victim who had just used the ATM.

The man pointed a gun at the victim and demanded cash and the victim’s cellphone.

The man then fled in a cream-colored Ford Edge with switched license plates, according to Lacey police.

The suspect is described as white, 18 to 21 years old, with a thin build. He was wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt and blue sweatpants.

Anyone with information about the robbery or the identity of the suspect is asked to call the Lacey Police Department at 360-459-4333 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

