Man wanted for armed robbery at Lacey ATM
Lacey police are looking for a man who committed an armed robbery at an ATM Monday.
On Monday at about 9:10 a.m., police were called to the Umpqua Bank ATM on Sleater-Kinney Road Southeast where a man had approached the victim who had just used the ATM.
The man pointed a gun at the victim and demanded cash and the victim’s cellphone.
The man then fled in a cream-colored Ford Edge with switched license plates, according to Lacey police.
The suspect is described as white, 18 to 21 years old, with a thin build. He was wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt and blue sweatpants.
Anyone with information about the robbery or the identity of the suspect is asked to call the Lacey Police Department at 360-459-4333 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).
More news from KIRO 7
Suspect in crash that killed Seattle pedestrian identified as Auburn police officer
Lawmakers strike the word ‘marijuana’ from all state laws, calling term racist
Police seeking two people accused of running down Mount Vernon family with their car
Do you have an investigative story tip? Send us an email at investigate@kiro7.com