Man wanted in assault weapon case asked ‘odd questions,’ took photos at Folsom school, police say

Officers this week arrested a man wanted on a warrant in an assault weapon case who was spotted asking “odd questions” and taking photos of a Folsom elementary school before going inside the campus main office, police said.

The incident was reported shortly after 9 a.m. Monday at Blanche Sprentz Elementary School. Campus staff reported the man had been asking odd questions and taking photos of the school before he went inside the school main office, according to the Folsom Police Department.

Officers arrived at the school and spoke with the man. The officers recognized the man from previous “similar incidents,” police said in a social media post. While questioning him, the officers learned he had a warrant for his arrest related to an assault weapon possession charge.

The assault weapon possession charge stemmed from a firearm he had turned in to authorities months earlier at the Folsom Police Department. Police said the firearm was later determined to be an illegal weapon.

The 62-year-old Folsom man was arrested Monday and booked at the Sacramento County Main Jail. He was released from the jail later that same day and was scheduled to appear Wednesday afternoon in Sacramento Superior Court.

The Folsom man was not armed with a weapon Monday at the school, and he did not commit any crime while on campus, police said.

“School resource officers and detectives are monitoring the (criminal court) case and working with (Folsom Cordova Unified School District) employees to help ensure a safe and distraction-free environment for students in Folsom,” police officials wrote in a Facebook post announcing Monday’s arrest.