Man wanted for assaulting, carjacking ex-girlfriend in Clarksville

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Clarksville Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a man wanted for assaulting and carjacking his ex-girlfriend.

Police said just before 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, 32-year-old Cordero Quarles approached his ex-girlfriend while she sat in her car in Summit Heights. Quarles then allegedly kicked out the passenger side window of her car and took the car keys, went around the car, and dragged her out of the driver’s seat before driving off.

The victim suffered minor injuries during the incident, according to police.

Investigators said as Quarles was driving away, he sideswiped a driver who was passing by at the time. The driver, 71, was not injured, but her vehicle was damaged.

Around 30 minutes later, police said officers found the car Quarles took from his ex-girlfriend abandoned on Poston Street.

Cordero Quarles (Source: Clarksville Police Department)

Detectives have secured several warrants for Quarles’ arrest after Wednesday’s incident. He is numerous charges, including reckless driving and carjacking. Bond for the charges of reckless driving and carjacking was set at $50,000, and more charges are pending.

Quarles is homeless and officers believe he might be in the Lincoln Homes area.

Anyone who sees him is advised not to approach him and call 911 instead. If you have additional information, call Sgt. Coleman at 931-648-0656 ext. 5589. To remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward, call Crime Stoppers at 931-645-8477 or click here to submit an anonymous tip.

Police said Quarles has a lengthy criminal history, having been charged with multiple felonies in the past.

On Wednesday, April 19, Quarles was granted a rehabilitation furlough while he was in the Montgomery County Jail. On Friday, May 5, an escape warrant was taken out on Quarles because he failed to return to the Montgomery County Jail after not reporting to the rehabilitation facility, according to investigators.

