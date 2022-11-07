Man wanted in attack and burglary of hotel worker, MPD says

A man is wanted after he attempted to steal tools from a hotel worker earlier this week, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD).

Officers responded about 9 a.m. Sunday to an assault and burglary at Home 2 Suites by Hilton on New Brunswick Road in East Memphis, police said. They found that an employee was working on a guest room in the hotel when they left to get more tools.

Police said that the worker returned to the room and found that the door was locked.

Police said that the worker opened the door and saw a man loading tools into a bag. The burglar escaped but not before knocking down the worker on his way out, police said.

The burglar is described as 5-foot-7 and about 150 pounds, police said. He was wearing a black hat and black hoodie with a green liner at the time of the robbery.

Anyone with information about the robber is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 528-CASH and may be eligible for a reward up to $2,000.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories: