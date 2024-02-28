Video shows group violently attacking man in middle of downtown Pittsburgh

A violent attack happened steps away from downtown Pittsburgh’s Market Square last week.

We showed people in Market Square the video, and most of them said it was “disgusting.”

The video shows several people ganging up on a man, who’s lying on the pavement.

During the attack, a shirtless man gets on top of the victim, and starts punching him over and over again.

Then, police say David Rivera kicked the man in the face, and there’s now a warrant for his arrest for aggravated assault.

Sources tell Channel 11, there’s nothing to indicate that the homeless man provoked the attack.

The victim survived the beating, but officers found him unconscious on the ground. Then, medics took him to the hospital.

You may remember a similar attack last month — when an elderly man was randomly beaten while smoking a cigarette downtown.

After he was punched repeatedly, he was dragged 20 feet along the sidewalk and left with bruises and a bloody face.

The most recent victim was left with bruises and a swollen face.

Police are trying to identify the other people seen beating up the man in the video.

