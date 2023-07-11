Man wanted in attempted burglary of South Hill Papa Murphy’s

Deputies with the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department are asking the public for help to identify a man wanted for breaking into a pizza restaurant and trying to break into a safe.

On July 6, a man was seen on surveillance cameras burglarizing a Papa Murphy’s restaurant at 17520 Meridian East in South Hill.

According to deputies, the man pried open a lockbox at the business next door, then made a hole in the drywall to get over to Papa Murphy’s.

When the man was inside, he spray-painted every security camera except one.

Deputies said he pulled the wiring out of the alarm system, then tried to pry open the safe.

However, the man was only able to damage the safe.

If you have information about this man, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477).



