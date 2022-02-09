Man wanted for attempted homicide arrested in Centre County after crash at I-80 rest stop

A New York City man wanted for attempted homicide was arrested Friday after he crashed at a rest stop along Interstate 80 in Snow Shoe Township.

Albert Johnson, 21, was accused of driving under the influence of marijuana when he crashed his 2010 Mercedes-Benz E300 about 3:50 p.m. Friday. Johnson “struck the curb” and the sedan was disabled, state police at Rockview wrote in an affidavit of probable cause.

Johnson ran from an officer who was trying to handcuff him, but the trooper deployed a Taser and arrested him, police wrote.

Johnson was first accused Saturday, but troopers withdrew the charges Tuesday after an agent from the Department of Homeland Security said Johnson gave officers a phony name and was wanted for attempted homicide in Staten Island.

Johnson used a knife to slash a man in the head, face and hands in February 2020, a New York Police Department spokesperson wrote in an email Wednesday. Police did not describe the man’s injuries, but said he was transported to Richmond University Medical Center for treatment.

Johnson was charged in Centre County with one misdemeanor count each of resisting arrest, falsely incriminating another, DUI, possession of a small amount of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

He was arraigned Tuesday by District Judge Allen Sinclair, who set bail at $200,000. Johnson did not post bail and is detained at the Centre County Correctional Facility.

His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Feb. 16.