A man wanted on attempted homicide charges was killed on Interstate 840

A man wanted on attempted criminal homicide charges was killed in accident on Interstate 840 Thursday morning.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol said a trooper saw Rodney Garrett walking with a weapon on I-840. When the trooper stopped, Garrett ran across the interstate into oncoming traffic and was killed at approximately 8:27 a.m.

The accident closed the eastbound lanes Thursday morning for around two hours.

Garret had been wanted by the Smyrna Police Department, who had been called to the 500 block of Almaville Road for a domestic shooting on Monday. Garrett's wife was taken to a hospital where she is recovering from a gunshot wound, according to THP.

The Smyrna Police Department had been working with multiple other organizations, including the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation to look for Garrett.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Rodney Garrett, wanted by Smyrna Police, killed on Interstate 840