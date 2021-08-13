Man wanted in attempted kidnapping outside Boston hospital

MarketWatch

Following back-to-back records on Wall Street, the summer doldrums seem on tap for Thursday, with the week’s big inflation data now tucked away. The Nasdaq Composite is trailing the Dow (DJIA) and S&P 500 (SPX) for the week and month. “With the 10-year yield (BX:TMUBMUSD10Y) expected to recover to 2% by the end of the year, according to our U.S. rates strategy team, we do not think that the cautious rotation can be sustained much longer and expect crowds to move toward more economic-sensitive sectors and value to outperform again,” said Li and the team.