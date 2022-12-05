Man wanted for attempted murder after allegedly shooting at Memphis police following crash

An arrest warrant has been issued for a man wanted in connection with a shooting in Parkway Village.

On Aug. 19, the Memphis Police Department (MPD) received a call about an accident at South Goodlett Street and Chuck Avenue.

The occupants of two vehicles began fighting before police arrived, then threats were made toward the officers, MPD said.

MORE: Shots fired at police after crash in Parkway Village, records show

Police made the aggressive parties and their families leave the scene.

Shortly after leaving, a man identified as Brandon Johnson, 18, fired several shots toward officers and civilians who were still at the accident scene, MPD said.

Johnson fled before he could be taken into custody.

An arrest warrant has been issued for Johnson for six (6) counts of Criminal Attempt First Degree Murder. He should be considered armed and dangerous, MPD said.

Anyone with information about this incident should call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.

You can also submit your tip at http://www.crimestopmem.org

If an arrest is made, you could be eligible to receive cash from Crime Stoppers of Memphis and Shelby County, Inc.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories: