Man wanted for attempted murder arrested in Eugene

Jul. 1—A man wanted for more than 20 charges in Coos County, including two counts of attempted murder, was arrested Monday in Eugene, but not before leading officers on a chase that lasted close to two hours.

Leslie Clarence Bennett III was taken into custody in Eugene after running from officers who tried to arrest him on warrants from Coos County.

After finding out where Bennett was located in northwest Eugene, officers went to the area, but Bennett ran on foot, jumped into the Williamette River and began swimming downstream. He was able to swim to an island in the river, but jumped back into the water and tried to swim away when officers arrived by boat.

While he was still in the water being followed by the boat, officers told Bennett he was under arrest, but he still refused to give up.

Bennett was finally arrested in the water, several thousand feet from where he first entered almost two hours after the chase began.

He was taken into custody and will be returned to Coos County to face 24 charges, including the two counts of second-degree attempted murder, four counts of kidnapping, four counts of coercion, two counts of menacing, three counts of strangulation, four counts of fourth-degree assault, and one count each of burglary, second-degree assault, tampering with a witness, recklessly endangering another person, and endangering a person protected by a the Family Abuse Prevention Act.

According to court records, Bennett was arraigned March 28 on 17 charges related to incidents earlier in March. He was released from custody April 4 and ordered to check in with the court the next day, but he did not show up.

He was later indicted on seven additional charges.

Running from officers is not new for Bennett, who did the same thing last week when officers in North Bend attempted to arrest him on a restraining order violation and warrants.

In that case, he fled on foot into the woods and was able to avoid officers. But his attempt to avoid police lasted less than two weeks when he was finally taken into custody Monday.

Bennett was checked out at a hospital in Eugene before being taken to the Eugene Police headquarters.

According to online records, he was transferred to the Coos County Jail on Tuesday.