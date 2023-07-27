Man wanted for attempted murder in Iowa City scuffle also charged with fentanyl possession

Iowa City police have charged a Coralville man with attempted murder in connection to an Independence Day shooting.

Devwon Bledsoe, 37, was arrested July 21 when authorities spotted his blue Chevy Spark along Holiday Road in Coralville.

Bledsoe, according to court documents, tried to flee on foot when officers approached his vehicle and was eventually restrained. A loaded .22 caliber pistol and three small bags filled with a white substance, which police tested and identified as fentanyl, were found on Bledsoe's person.

Bledsoe was wanted for an arrest warrant connected to a violent scuffle earlier this month.

Bledsoe was alleged shooter in large July 4 scuffle

Police arrived at 2600 Westwinds Drive, near Mormon Trek Boulevard, shortly after 1 a.m. on July 4 for reports of a gunshot victim. They found one male who had been shot twice. Four .45 caliber bullet shell casings were also found near the person.

No arrests were made July 4, though the gunshot victim was transported to a local hospital to treat the gunshot wound.

Bledsoe was later identified as the shooter after local law enforcement examined local surveillance footage, who they believed fired off rounds unprovoked.

The video shows a large group of individuals committing “unlawful use of force” against another person, according to court documents. Officers said Bledsoe is seen striking an individual from behind and kicking them on the ground. Court documents are unclear whether the individual was the same man who was shot.

Bledsoe was charged with attempted murder, going armed with intent, and willful injury causing serious injury.

More: Iowa professor who lived 'double life' distributing meth, filmed child porn sentenced to 25 years

Attempted murder is a class “B” felony in Iowa, holding a maximum punishment of 25 years in prison.

Bledsoe has also been charged with participating in a riot and assault causing serious bodily or mental injury in connection with the events leading up to the shooting.

Story continues

Additional drug charges tacked on during arrest

During Friday's traffic stop, Bledsoe was charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance for a third or other subsequent time.

He also picked up three gun charges, including possession of dangerous weapons while under the influence, interference with official acts while possessing a firearm, and person ineligible to carry a firearm as a result of the warrant for his arrest issued in connection with the July 4 shooting.

More: Accused of attempted murder, Iowa man allegedly pushed victim out of car on Hwy. 218

A small amount of marijuana was also found in his vehicle.

He is currently held in Johnson County jail on a $25,000 bond.

Bledsoe previously pled guilty to drug charges in 2015 and 2017, though both of those charges were for possession of marijuana. Alongside his 2017 drug conviction, Bledsoe was charged with child endangerment, hiding his marijuana near his child in a floor vent.

Ryan Hansen covers local government and crime for the Press-Citizen. He can be reached atrhansen@press-citizen.com or on Twitter @ryanhansen01.

More: Cheers to the Years: Coralville will host RAGBRAI as an overnight town for the sixth time. What to know:

This article originally appeared on Iowa City Press-Citizen: Coralville man charged with attempted murder tired to flee traffic stop