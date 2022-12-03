Man wanted for attempted murder in Massachusetts arrested at Pelham plaza

Paul Feely, The New Hampshire Union Leader, Manchester
Dec. 3—A man wanted for attempted murder in Massachusetts was arrested Friday in a plaza in Pelham, police said.

Seth J. Castillo, 21, of Haverhill, Mass., was charged with being a fugitive from justice in New Hampshire and five charges out of the Bay State, including armed assault to murder, carry a loaded firearm without a license, carry a firearm without a license, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, and discharge a firearm within 500 feet of a building.

According to Pelham police, members of the Lawrence, Mass., Police Gang Unit contacted them around 6:30 p.m.

Friday looking for help locating Castillo, who they believed may be in the Pelham area.

Pelham police reported finding Castillo in a plaza at 30 Bridge St. — home to Pelham House of Pizza and Demelo Music Shop — and arrested Castillo without incident at 7:48 p.m., with backup from Lawrence, Mass., police officers.

Castillo was transferred to the Valley Street jail in Manchester for a pending extradition hearing.

