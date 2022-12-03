Man wanted for attempted murder in Massachusetts arrested at Pelham plaza

Dec. 3—A man wanted for attempted murder in Massachusetts was arrested Friday in a plaza in Pelham, police said.

Seth J. Castillo, 21, of Haverhill, Mass., was charged with being a fugitive from justice in New Hampshire and five charges out of the Bay State, including armed assault to murder, carry a loaded firearm without a license, carry a firearm without a license, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, and discharge a firearm within 500 feet of a building.

According to Pelham police, members of the Lawrence, Mass., Police Gang Unit contacted them around 6:30 p.m.

Friday looking for help locating Castillo, who they believed may be in the Pelham area.

Pelham police reported finding Castillo in a plaza at 30 Bridge St. — home to Pelham House of Pizza and Demelo Music Shop — and arrested Castillo without incident at 7:48 p.m., with backup from Lawrence, Mass., police officers.

Castillo was transferred to the Valley Street jail in Manchester for a pending extradition hearing.