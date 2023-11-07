Man wanted for attempted murder in Pennsylvania arrested in Columbia County

A Pennsylvania fugitive wanted for attempted murder was arrested Monday night in Columbia County.

Rakeem Markel Jones, 29, of Erie, Pennsylvania, was wanted for attempted murder, according to a wanted poster. Law enforcement was offering a $25,000 reward for his arrest and conviction.

The United States Marshal Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force learned that Jones was staying in the Ivy Falls subdivision, according to the Columbia County Sheriff's Office.

The agency activated its Special Response Team and took Jones into custody Monday night, according to the sheriff's office.

Chick-fil-A shooting: Homeless man arrested after shooting at Augusta Chick-fil-A drive thru

This article originally appeared on Augusta Chronicle: Pennsylvania fugitive arrested in Columbia County