Man wanted for attempted murder, rape involvement in Myrtle Beach arrested in Massachusetts

A man wanted for a crime that happened in the Carolina Forest area on July 19, 2022 was arrested in Auburn, Massachusetts by the Auburn Police Department yesterday, according to a Facebook post from the department.

21-year-old Reginald Francis Neville was wanted by the Horry County Police Department for an attempted murder and for possession of a firearm during a sexual assault, as noted in the Auburn police post.

According to a Facebook post from the Horry County Police Department, the shooting and rape occurred on Chanticleer Village Drive. The post also noted that Neville may have traveled out of state in a light blue Hyundai Tucson.

“Mr. Neville was eventually stopped in the parking lot of Ira Ford on Route 20 where he surrendered peacefully,” according to the Auburn Police post. “Neville will be arraigned this morning on a Fugitive from Justice charge and will eventually be returned to South Carolina to answer for the original crimes.”