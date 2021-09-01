Man wanted for attempted murder after shooting, Columbia police say

A search is underway for a man wanted on attempted murder charges, the Columbia Police Department said.

Warrants are pending for Jaquis Derrick following a July 19 shooting, police said on Twitter. Derrick is accused of shooting a man multiple times, according to the tweet.

The man suffered life-threatening injuries, police said. Further information on his condition was not available.

At about 1:10 p.m. July 19, police reported the shooting at North Pointe Estates. The apartment complex is on Ripplemeyer Avenue, not far from the intersection of Farrow Road and West Beltline Boulevard.

No other injuries were reported.

There is no word on a motive for the gunfire.

Police did not say if Derrick is armed or considered a threat to the community.

Anyone with information on Derrick’s whereabouts or the shooting is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 888-CRIME-SC or submit an online tip.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.