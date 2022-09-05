Man wanted by authorities in high-speed chase down Interstate 70: Lawrence police

Lawrence police are searching for a man wanted for allegedly fleeing from the scene of a traffic stop in a stolen vehicle over the weekend and taking officers on a high-speed chase down Interstate 70.

On Monday, police released a photograph of the man that was taken from a Lawrence officer’s body-worn camera. Police continued the search after he escaped a multi-agency pursuit by fleeing on foot through a wooded area, Laura McCabe, a Lawrence police spokeswoman, said in a statement.

The Lawrence Police Department on Monday was searching for a man who allegedly almost stuck a police officer before taking authorities on a high-speed pursuit down Interstate 70. Police say the vehicle, which was recovered by authorities, was reported stolen out of Overland Park and had illegal drugs and a firearm inside.

According to police, the incident began around 3 p.m. Sunday in the 1000 block of North Third Street in Lawrence as officers responded to a report of a man sleeping in a car there. Authorities found him unresponsive and called in paramedics.

After the man awoke, McCabe said, he was uncooperative and quickly hit the gas, nearly striking one of the officers on scene. He allegedly drove east down I-70, reaching speeds in excess of 100 miles per hour, before the Kansas Highway Patrol set up road spikes that disabled the vehicle.

Authorities say the man was last seen running into the woods. He remained at large following a search conducted with the assistance of K-9 units and air support, police said.

The vehicle was later determined to be reported stolen out of Overland Park, McCabe said. Inside it police found drugs packaged for sale, including marijuana, heroin and miscellaneous pills. A handgun, ammo and extended firearm magazines were also found, according to police.

Police believe the same man may also be wanted by Illinois law enforcement for violating conditions of his parole there.

Lawrence police are asking anyone who sees the man or has any information concerning his whereabouts or identity to call 911.