Man wanted in Beaver County on multiple counts of sexual assault arrested in Florida

A man wanted in Beaver County on multiple counts of sexual assault was arrested in Florida on Monday.

According to a Facebook post from the Walton County Sheriff’s Office in Florida, Elvin Diaz-Figueroa has active felony warrants from the Ambridge Borough police.

Diaz-Figueroa is facing 65 charges, including 20 counts of sexual assault of a minor under 13 years old, according to court paperwork.

He was arrested in Santa Rosa Beach and taken to the Walton County Jail, and is awaiting extradition back to Beaver County.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

