Man wanted for burglarizing home in Mandarin

Jacksonville police need your help identifying a man behind a recent burglary.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office says the incident happened near the intersection of Hampton Road and Burnett Park Road north of Mandarin. The suspect is said to have stolen item(s) out of a garage.

JSO said the man left the area in a white sedan.

Anyone with information is asked to call JSO at (904) 630-0500, or JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org.

