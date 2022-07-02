Man wanted for burglarizing vehicles, shooting a man, Memphis Police say

Memphis Police is asking the public’s help for information on a burglary suspect in Cordova.

On Jun. 25, the Memphis Police Department (MPD) responded to shots fired call in the 900 block of Nesting Wood Circle.

The caller told police they saw a man burglarizing vehicles, and when they confronted the suspect they were shot twice.

The suspect fled the scene in a light-colored sedan with rear bumper damage, police said.

The suspect is described as a man in his mid-20s, medium build, with a short afro hairstyle wearing dark-colored clothing.

Anyone with information about this incident should call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.

You can also submit your tip at http://www.crimestopmem.org

If an arrest is made, you could be eligible to receive cash from Crime Stoppers of Memphis and Shelby County, Inc.

