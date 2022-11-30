Man wanted in burglary of Whitehaven restaurant, MPD says

A man is wanted after he broke into a Whitehaven restaurant and stole money earlier this week, according to the Memphis Police Department.

Officers responded just before 1:30 a.m. Sunday to Eggxactly Breakfast and Deli on Marlin Road and found that a man had gotten into the restaurant after climbing onto the rooftop, police said.

Police said that he put on a mask and gloves before he went to the cash register and tried to pry open the drawer. He then ripped the entire money tray from the stand, police said.

Police said that the burglar broke the restaurant’s front window and left on foot.

The man is described as 5-foot-10 and 185 pounds with black hair that was partially blonde on the right side, police said. He had tattoos from his left shoulder to his elbow, as he was wearing a black T-shirt, black pants and black and white shoes at the time of the burglary.

Anyone information about the burglary is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH and may be eligible for a cash reward up to $2,000.

