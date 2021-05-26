Man wanted by Buxton police turns himself in

May 26—A Buxton man wanted by police turned himself in a week after he eluded capture following an altercation with an adult son that led to a large police presence at his home.

Police Chief Troy Cline confirmed that Brady Dix Sr. surrendered one week after what police thought was a standoff at his Dunnell Road house, WCSH-TV reported Tuesday.

Police said they have been looking for Dix since they got the report around 9 a.m. on May 18 that Dix had a shotgun during the altercation with his son. When officers arrived at the house, family members told them that Dix was inside and all the other family members had gotten out safely.

Police tried to contact Dix by phone and via a PA system and obtained an arrest warrant for Dix, who was out on bail and was not allowed to use or possess firearms.

When police went into the house more than five hours after the initial call, they discovered that Dix wasn't there. They alerted the public to keep an eye out for him.

No further information was available Tuesday night.