Man wanted for capital murder in West Memphis homicide, police say

A man is wanted for murder out of West Memphis.

On Oct. 29 at approximately 10:55 PM, West Memphis Police responded to a shots fired call on Wilson Road.

When officers arrived, they found a woman, Donna Christley, shot and under a carport.

Christley was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Police have identified 25-year-old Lorenzo Allen as the suspect responsible for the shooting.

Allen is wanted for capital murder, terroristic acts, and 5 counts of aggravated assault, police said.

Allen is 6′1, 155 pounds, last seen wearing a multi-colored jogger outfit with burgundy dreads, and should be considered armed and dangerous.

If seen, call West Memphis Police at 901-361-0306.

